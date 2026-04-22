Free Trial
â†’ Nobody's Asking Where The SpaceX Money Comes From (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Monks (LON:MNKS) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Monks logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Monks hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 1,560 (last GBX 1,558.97) on volume of 557,658 shares and was up about 0.3%, trading above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • The trust has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a low trailing P/E of 5.55, but shows notable financial strain with a high debt-to-equity of 6.47 and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.68, quick ratio 0.22).
  • Monks pursues long-term capital growth via an unconstrained, actively managed global equity portfolio of 100+ growth-oriented stocks typically held around five years and is not intended as an index proxy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Monks (LON:MNKS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 and last traded at GBX 1,558.97, with a volume of 557658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,554.

Monks Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About Monks

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average. Investments are made on an unconstrained basis. The portfolio, which includes stocks with a range of different growth profiles, will typically contain 100+ stocks from around the world and Monks should not be viewed as a proxy for any index.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monks Right Now?

Before you consider Monks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monks wasn't on the list.

While Monks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines