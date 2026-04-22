Monks (LON:MNKS) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

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Monks Stock Up 0.3%

Monks ( LON:MNKS Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 and last traded at GBX 1,558.97, with a volume of 557658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,554.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About Monks

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average. Investments are made on an unconstrained basis. The portfolio, which includes stocks with a range of different growth profiles, will typically contain 100+ stocks from around the world and Monks should not be viewed as a proxy for any index.

Further Reading

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