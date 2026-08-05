Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 30 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.94, for a total transaction of $40,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,503,868.86. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30.

On Monday, June 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total value of $46,018.50.

On Friday, May 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.42 on Wednesday, hitting $1,345.45. 704,486 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,184. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,429.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,805.00 to $1,889.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,705.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here