Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Monolithic Power Systems' conference call:

Record Q2 revenue reached $981 million , up 22% sequentially and 48% year over year, with growth across all markets and particularly strong performance in enterprise data and communications.

, up 22% sequentially and 48% year over year, with growth across all markets and particularly strong performance in enterprise data and communications. Enterprise data revenue rose 45% sequentially, prompting management to raise its full-year growth floor for the segment from 85% to 130%; executives cited low channel inventories, strong bookings, new customers, platform refreshes and rising module content.

Communications revenue increased 80% sequentially, driven by optical-module power solutions and expanding power products for switches, TPUs and NIC cards. Management also sees continued adoption of 48-volt vertical power modules and further share-gain opportunities.

MPS is broadening its addressable market with initial DDR5 high-speed memory-controller orders, sampling 800-volt data-center AC-to-DC solutions using its silicon-carbide technology, and expanding automotive design wins; the board also authorized an additional $500 million in stock repurchases.

Management remains cautious about consumer markets and notebook-related storage and compute in the second half, while industrial growth is expected to be modest and primarily design-win driven. The company said 2027 growth remains structurally attractive but is too early to quantify, and new opportunities such as RCDs, building automation and robotics are not expected to materially affect 2026 revenue.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded up $68.80 on Thursday, reaching $1,317.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,719,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,710. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $706.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,443.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.49.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Monolithic Power Systems beats expectations in strong Q2

Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q3 revenue outlook was well above Wall Street’s forecast. The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Monolithic Power Systems quarterly earnings data

The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing MPWR’s AI growth prospects. Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Could Monolithic Power Systems’ lofty earnings projections reframe its AI investment narrative?

Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Monolithic Q2 earnings key metrics

Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is soliciting shareholders regarding possible fiduciary-duty issues involving company insiders. The notice does not establish wrongdoing, but such announcements can create short-term headline and reputational risk. Shareholder fiduciary-duty investigation notice

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,552,999.89. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

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About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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