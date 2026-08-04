Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. On average, analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

MNPR stock traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.50. 71,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,121. The firm's 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $800.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNPR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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