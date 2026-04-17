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Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Montauk Renewables logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from "hold" to "strong-buy", but analyst ratings are mixed (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell) and the MarketBeat consensus remains "Hold".
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.02, missing estimates by $0.04, with a very low net margin (0.15%) and ROE (0.10%); the stock has a market cap of $183.35M, a PE of 64.03, and a 52-week range of $1.07–$2.78.
  • Several institutional investors (Invesco, Wells Fargo, Jane Street, Renaissance Technologies) increased their stakes in Q4, and institutional ownership is about 16.35%.
  • Interested in Montauk Renewables? Here are five stocks we like better.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNTK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.35 million, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.18. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.39 million. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,700 shares of the company's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste‐management services across the United States and Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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