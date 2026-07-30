Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.3657) per share and revenue of $12.9140 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. On average, analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharon Townson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $139,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,466.95. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $132,471.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,994. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,778 shares of company stock worth $1,768,581. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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