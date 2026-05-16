Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get GLUE alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, insider Philip Nickson sold 5,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $103,398.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $972,950. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $455,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $410,743.30. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $668,694. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,118,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,265,000 after buying an additional 481,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 257,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,260,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,054,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monte Rosa Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monte Rosa Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here