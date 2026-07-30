Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.8333.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of GLUE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony M. Manning sold 10,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $132,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,484,994. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,778 shares of company stock worth $1,768,581. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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