Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $455,468.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,743.30. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,993,400.32. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $668,694. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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