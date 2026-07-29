Montrose Environmental Group (ONT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:ONT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0774 per share and revenue of $179.6910 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $745.93 million, a P/E ratio of 412.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 6,535 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $100,377.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 218,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,351,214.08. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Graham purchased 25,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $432,156.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 256,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,412,483.91. The trade was a 10.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,535 shares of company stock worth $610,003. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,926 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group NYSE: MEG is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose's core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

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