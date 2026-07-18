Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $329.44 and traded as high as $399.30. Moog shares last traded at $392.5650, with a volume of 320,552 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MOG.A. Truist Financial raised shares of Moog to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Moog from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moog currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $450.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moog

Moog Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.28. Moog had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moog Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moog

In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.66, for a total transaction of $229,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,010.70. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Scannell sold 3,000 shares of Moog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $1,120,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,529,873.20. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

Further Reading

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