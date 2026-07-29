MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Kristian Reich Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,711,198 shares in the company, valued at $54,223,960. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Kristian Reich sold 43,700 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $877,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $944,500.00.

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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 707,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,842. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,708,328 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,367 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 509.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 818,126 shares of the company's stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,020 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 154,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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