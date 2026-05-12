MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.85.

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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 3,750,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $62,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,039,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,448,806.02. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 98,127 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $1,806,518.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,976,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,802,262.06. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,714,663 over the last ninety days. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 207,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 22,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 84,553 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MoonLake Immunotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: MoonLake said its final pre-BLA meeting with the FDA went well, with alignment on submission plans for SLK, reducing regulatory uncertainty and boosting confidence in a potential approval path. Article Title

MoonLake said its final pre-BLA meeting with the FDA went well, with alignment on submission plans for SLK, reducing regulatory uncertainty and boosting confidence in a potential approval path. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $30 price target, citing a de-risked path to the 2026 BLA and strong SLK data. Article Title

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $30 price target, citing a de-risked path to the 2026 BLA and strong SLK data. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $45 from $40 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting higher optimism around commercial potential. Article Title

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $45 from $40 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting higher optimism around commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating, saying sonelokimab could reach a 2027 launch and potentially generate more than $3 billion in peak sales. Article Title

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating, saying sonelokimab could reach a 2027 launch and potentially generate more than $3 billion in peak sales. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the FDA meeting helped MoonLake clear a key regulatory hurdle, which traders interpreted as a meaningful step toward filing and eventual approval. Article Title

Multiple reports said the FDA meeting helped MoonLake clear a key regulatory hurdle, which traders interpreted as a meaningful step toward filing and eventual approval. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s quarterly earnings were still negative and missed estimates, but the loss appears secondary to the regulatory and pipeline news. Article Title

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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