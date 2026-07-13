Morgan Stanley Cuts Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $25.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.20% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 374,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,800. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company's stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here