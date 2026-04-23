Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.19.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 5.7%

Vertiv stock traded up $17.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.47. 1,873,828 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $323.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and stronger-than-expected numbers: Vertiv reported EPS of $1.17 vs. ~$1.00 consensus and revenue of $2.65B, driven by 30% YoY sales growth. Vertiv Q1 Results (PR Newswire)

Q1 beat and stronger-than-expected numbers: Vertiv reported EPS of $1.17 vs. ~$1.00 consensus and revenue of $2.65B, driven by 30% YoY sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY 2026 guidance: management lifted full‑year EPS to $6.30–6.40 (above consensus ~6.16) and increased revenue guidance, signaling continued demand for AI/data‑center infrastructure. Seeking Alpha: Market Just Handed Long‑Term Investors a Gift

Raised FY 2026 guidance: management lifted full‑year EPS to $6.30–6.40 (above consensus ~6.16) and increased revenue guidance, signaling continued demand for AI/data‑center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion and strong cash flow: adjusted operating margin widened (~20.8%) and operating cash flow/adjusted free cash flow were robust ($767M / $653M), improving the quality of earnings. Vertiv Q1 Results (PR Newswire)

Margin expansion and strong cash flow: adjusted operating margin widened (~20.8%) and operating cash flow/adjusted free cash flow were robust ($767M / $653M), improving the quality of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Sharp growth in the Americas and continued AI tailwinds: Americas organic sales surged ~44% YoY and now account for a growing share of revenue, underscoring strength in hyperscale/AI investments. Seeking Alpha: Regional/Segment Detail

Sharp growth in the Americas and continued AI tailwinds: Americas organic sales surged ~44% YoY and now account for a growing share of revenue, underscoring strength in hyperscale/AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guidance mixed: management gave Q2 EPS of $1.37–1.43 (just below some street estimates of ~1.44) and revenue guidance in a wide $3.3–3.5B range, which leaves room for investor scrutiny. Vertiv Slide Deck / Guidance

Q2 guidance mixed: management gave Q2 EPS of $1.37–1.43 (just below some street estimates of ~1.44) and revenue guidance in a wide $3.3–3.5B range, which leaves room for investor scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: EMEA weakness pressured sentiment: management flagged regional headwinds in EMEA on the call, and several writeups note that overseas softness prompted profit‑taking despite the beat. Yahoo Finance: Q1 Highlights & Regional Challenges

EMEA weakness pressured sentiment: management flagged regional headwinds in EMEA on the call, and several writeups note that overseas softness prompted profit‑taking despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put activity and investor caution: large put-option volume was reported (≈40,486 puts), indicating some traders are positioning for near‑term downside/volatility.

Unusual put activity and investor caution: large put-option volume was reported (≈40,486 puts), indicating some traders are positioning for near‑term downside/volatility. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and volatility risk: VRT trades at a high P/E (≈90) and a beta >2, which makes the stock sensitive to guidance details or any regional slowdowns.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here