Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the company's current price.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Exelon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.44.

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Exelon Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,496. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $50.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $738,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $617,974,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,100,575 shares of the company's stock worth $440,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 134,604.0% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 3,554,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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