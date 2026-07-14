Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $269.40 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.79.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $261.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day moving average is $224.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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