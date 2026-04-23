Morgan Stanley Increases Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Price Target to $30.00

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Curbline Properties from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.25.

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Curbline Properties Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CURB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 618,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,312. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business's revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company's stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 166,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 2,226.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 454,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 434,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Curbline Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,582 shares of the company's stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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