Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $338.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NXPI traded down $19.14 on Wednesday, hitting $239.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,827,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,805. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $294.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.85. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

More NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: NXP reported revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted EPS of $3.61 exceeded analysts’ $3.52 estimate. Growth was broad-based across end markets and regions. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted EPS of $3.61 exceeded analysts’ $3.52 estimate. Growth was broad-based across end markets and regions. Positive Sentiment: Growth drivers remain attractive: Management highlighted software-defined vehicles and physical AI as key sources of momentum, with data centers emerging as an additional growth engine. Expanding design-win pipelines and the shift of AI into vehicles, factories and robots could support longer-term growth. NXPI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Physical AI Growth

Management highlighted software-defined vehicles and physical AI as key sources of momentum, with data centers emerging as an additional growth engine. Expanding design-win pipelines and the shift of AI into vehicles, factories and robots could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $300 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels.

Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $300 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly constructive: NXP forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32. The revenue midpoint was above consensus, while the EPS range straddled expectations. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32. The revenue midpoint was above consensus, while the EPS range straddled expectations. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation are weighing on NXPI: Despite the earnings beat and improved outlook, investors appear concerned that the guidance was not sufficiently strong relative to the stock’s prior valuation and growth expectations. A valuation review found NXPI near fair value on a discounted-cash-flow basis, while also flagging potential pressure from rising industry costs. NXP Semiconductors Stock Looks Stretched on Cash Flow

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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