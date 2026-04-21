Morgan Stanley Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $70.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.82.

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Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. 710,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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