Morgan Stanley Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $72.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Loop Capital raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.22.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.1%

SWKS stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 8,839,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Skyworks and Qorvo expected leadership team

The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges.

Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends.

Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Analyst revisions following Skyworks earnings

Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded Skyworks to Underperform and lowered its price target from $55 to $52, signaling substantial downside from recent trading levels and reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term growth and profitability.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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