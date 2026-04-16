Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 352 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 - Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 576 per share, with a total value of £2,027.52.

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 231 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 per share, for a total transaction of £1,859.55.

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Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 1 on Thursday, reaching GBX 577. 633,592 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.35. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 500 and a 52 week high of GBX 924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £334.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 44.50 EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAB1

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is one of the UK's leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers. Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its AR firms with proprietary technology and services, including adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

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