Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.2410, with a volume of 9573701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Get Mosaic alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Read Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mosaic's payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 72.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here