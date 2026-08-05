Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.620-17.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.390-4.440 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $437.88. 1,210,615 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,409. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $413.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $73,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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