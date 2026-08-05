Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.56, FiscalAI reports. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.390-4.440 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 17.620-17.720 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Motorola Solutions' conference call:

Record Q2 performance: Revenue increased 13% year over year to a record, with double-digit growth in both segments and all three technologies. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 330 basis points, or 140 basis points excluding the $60 million IEEPA tariff refund.

Revenue increased 13% year over year to a record, with double-digit growth in both segments and all three technologies. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 330 basis points, or 140 basis points excluding the $60 million IEEPA tariff refund. Motorola Solutions raised its full-year outlook, now expecting approximately $12.975 billion in revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $17.62–$17.72. The $175 million revenue increase is primarily tied to stronger mission-critical communications demand, including a $100 million increase in the Silvus outlook to approximately $850 million.

Motorola Solutions raised its full-year outlook, now expecting approximately and non-GAAP EPS of $17.62–$17.72. The $175 million revenue increase is primarily tied to stronger mission-critical communications demand, including a $100 million increase in the Silvus outlook to approximately $850 million. Demand and backlog remain strong: Record Q2 orders drove ending backlog to $15.6 billion, up 11% year over year, while management expects double-digit order growth in the second half. Public-safety LMR demand, APX NEXT devices and the new D-series infrastructure are expected to support a strong second-half ramp.

Record Q2 orders drove ending backlog to $15.6 billion, up 11% year over year, while management expects double-digit order growth in the second half. Public-safety LMR demand, APX NEXT devices and the new D-series infrastructure are expected to support a strong second-half ramp. Silvus continues to outperform, supported by international defense demand, a doubled sales force and capacity expansion in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, with the latter expected to benefit results beginning in 2027. The planned $1.5 billion D-Fend acquisition would add counter-drone detection and cyber-takeover mitigation capabilities, pending regulatory approval.

Silvus continues to outperform, supported by international defense demand, a doubled sales force and capacity expansion in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, with the latter expected to benefit results beginning in 2027. The planned $1.5 billion D-Fend acquisition would add counter-drone detection and cyber-takeover mitigation capabilities, pending regulatory approval. Memory costs are rising sharply, with expected direct memory spending increasing to approximately $150 million in 2026 from $50 million in 2025. Motorola expects comparable full-year gross margins despite the pressure, but said much of the incremental cost will be incurred in the second half and is carrying higher inventory to secure supply.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.88. 1,210,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,063. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Motorola Solutions reported adjusted EPS of $4.41, above the $3.85–$3.86 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 13.3% year over year to $3.13 billion, surpassing the approximately $3.0 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $3.57 in the prior-year quarter. Motorola Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Motorola Solutions reported adjusted EPS of $4.41, above the $3.85–$3.86 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 13.3% year over year to $3.13 billion, surpassing the approximately $3.0 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $3.57 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised above expectations: The company now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $17.62–$17.72, compared with consensus of $16.61, and revenue of roughly $13.0 billion, above the $12.8 billion analyst estimate. Management cited resilient demand for public-safety communications equipment and software. Motorola Solutions Lifts Annual Guidance

The company now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $17.62–$17.72, compared with consensus of $16.61, and revenue of roughly $13.0 billion, above the $12.8 billion analyst estimate. Management cited resilient demand for public-safety communications equipment and software. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained strong: Motorola Solutions reported a 17.61% net margin and 100.13% return on equity, supporting the investment case for its public-safety and enterprise communications businesses.

Motorola Solutions reported a 17.61% net margin and 100.13% return on equity, supporting the investment case for its public-safety and enterprise communications businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance topped estimates: The company forecast adjusted EPS of $4.39–$4.44, above the $4.34 consensus estimate. Motorola Solutions Lifts Outlook as Profit and Revenue Gain

The company forecast adjusted EPS of $4.39–$4.44, above the $4.34 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance was softer than expected: Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $3.2 billion came in below the $3.3 billion consensus estimate, which may have pressured the stock despite the earnings beat and stronger full-year forecast.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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