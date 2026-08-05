Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.390-4.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.620-17.720 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $437.88. 1,210,615 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,409. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.87 and a 200-day moving average of $427.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 627 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 638 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 836 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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