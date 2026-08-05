Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.03 and traded as low as GBX 118.50. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 120, with a volume of 29,207 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MOTR shares. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 180 to GBX 170 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorpoint Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 170.

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Motorpoint Group Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of £97.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.15.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 126.86 billion during the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorpoint Group

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield acquired 43,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £53,905. Insiders own 22.15% of the company's stock.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint is the UK's leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

Further Reading

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