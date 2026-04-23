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Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Motorpoint Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Technical signal: Motorpoint recently crossed below its 50-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 127 versus a 50-day MA of GBX 130.16 (200-day MA GBX 138.43).
  • Analyst outlook: The stock carries an average rating of "Buy" with an average target price of GBX 180; Deutsche Bank trimmed its target from GBX 190 to GBX 180 while Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating.
  • Balance-sheet risks: Market cap is about £106.7m with a P/E of 26.8, but the company has a very high debt-to-equity ratio (226.34) and a low quick ratio (0.12), indicating leverage and liquidity concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.16 and traded as low as GBX 127. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 127, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOTR. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 180.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOTR

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.43.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint is the UK's leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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