Movano (MOVE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Movano to post earnings of ($3.1664) per share and revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.62 million.

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Movano Stock Performance

Shares of MOVE opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Movano has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Trending Headlines about Movano

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

Positive Sentiment: An article reports that Corvex, Inc. signed a multiyear agreement to provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPU clusters and said the expansion would be funded without issuing additional equity. However, the report identifies Corvex—not Movano Inc.—as the company associated with the Nasdaq ticker MOVE, suggesting a possible ticker or company-mapping error. Corvex Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

An article reports that signed a multiyear agreement to provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPU clusters and said the expansion would be funded without issuing additional equity. However, the report identifies Corvex—not Movano Inc.—as the company associated with the Nasdaq ticker MOVE, suggesting a possible ticker or company-mapping error. Neutral Sentiment: Broader U.S. markets initially extended their rally but reversed lower during Wednesday’s session, creating a less supportive backdrop for speculative technology and small-cap stocks. U.S. Stocks Move Back To The Downside After Initially Extending Recent Rally

Broader U.S. markets initially extended their rally but reversed lower during Wednesday’s session, creating a less supportive backdrop for speculative technology and small-cap stocks. Negative Sentiment: Movano’s latest reported quarter showed a substantial revenue shortfall and a larger-than-expected loss, leaving investors focused on execution, cash needs and the company’s ability to generate meaningful commercial growth. This older financial weakness may continue to weigh on sentiment absent a new catalyst.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,262 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movano from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOVE

About Movano

Movano Health, Inc NASDAQ: MOVE is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company's core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano's flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

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