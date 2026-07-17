MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $44.6680, with a volume of 743785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 17,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.62 per share, with a total value of $962,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,512,565.26. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,164,346 shares of company stock valued at $76,757,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $82,531,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,834,914 shares of the company's stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 1,183,307 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock worth $996,741,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1,320.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 954,317 shares of the company's stock worth $70,934,000 after buying an additional 887,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.18.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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