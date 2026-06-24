MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's Why

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $56.2490. Approximately 5,916,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,879,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

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MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. MP Materials's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 136,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,574.60. This trade represents a 7.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 185,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $12,802,446.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,620,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,461,973.72. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205,167 shares of company stock worth $79,371,654. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MP Materials by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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