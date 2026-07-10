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Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Mpac Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mpac Group shares rose 2.6% on Friday, trading as high as GBX 310 before last changing hands at GBX 300, with volume sharply above average.
  • Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on the company, and analysts are forecasting earnings growth for the current fiscal year.
  • Recent insider buying included purchases by Clive Whiley and David Squires, signaling confidence even as the company continues to show weak profitability metrics.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mpac Group.

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 and last traded at GBX 300. Approximately 201,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 104,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mpac Group

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mpac Group had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of £174.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mpac Group news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 per share, for a total transaction of £53,750. Also, insider David Squires acquired 10,000 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £24,800. Insiders bought a total of 46,525 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,300 in the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mpac Group

(Get Free Report)

Mpac AIM: MPAC is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions. Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities. Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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