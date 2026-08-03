MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Robert W. Baird

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company's current price.

MSA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $207.20.

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MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $190.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $208.92.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.26. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $503.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,093.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,989.25. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety Incorporporated

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,391 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 44.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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