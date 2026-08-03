MSA Safety Incorporporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

MSA Safety Incorporporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

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MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 1.2%

MSA stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.56. The company had a trading volume of 433,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.26. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 16.13%.The business had revenue of $503.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $208.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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