MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Income Fund from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSC Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSC Income Fund from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on MSC Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Income Fund

MSC Income Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MSIF stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3,372.23. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.75. MSC Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Walker acquired 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $47,274.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,258.22. This represents a 17.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $28,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,875. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 22,827 shares of company stock valued at $269,622 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Income Fund by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Income Fund by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Income Fund by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Income Fund by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period.

MSC Income Fund NYSE: MSIF is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

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