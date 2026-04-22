MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $727.00 at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $719.00 to $727.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company's current price.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $638.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $684.50.

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MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $14.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.56. 271,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,995. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $549.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.64. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 6,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,625,376.46. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $496,417,000 after purchasing an additional 728,900 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in MSCI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 691,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,395,000 after purchasing an additional 331,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $606,674,000 after purchasing an additional 282,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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