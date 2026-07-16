M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.66, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from M&T Bank's conference call:

M&T delivered record quarterly results , with diluted EPS of $5.32, net income of $818 million, and the highest quarterly EPS in company history. Management also highlighted strong ROA/ROCE and broad-based earnings growth.

, with diluted EPS of $5.32, net income of $818 million, and the highest quarterly EPS in company history. Management also highlighted strong ROA/ROCE and broad-based earnings growth. Loan growth accelerated materially , led by commercial lending and a return to CRE growth, with average loans up $3 billion sequentially. Management said pipeline momentum remained strong into the second half of the year.

, led by commercial lending and a return to CRE growth, with average loans up $3 billion sequentially. Management said pipeline momentum remained strong into the second half of the year. Credit quality continued to improve , with net charge-offs at 23 bps, non-accrual loans down to 84 bps of loans, and criticized commercial loans declining for the ninth straight quarter. The company said full-year net charge-offs are now expected to be 37 bps.

, with net charge-offs at 23 bps, non-accrual loans down to 84 bps of loans, and criticized commercial loans declining for the ninth straight quarter. The company said full-year net charge-offs are now expected to be 37 bps. Deposit trends improved late in the quarter , and management expects seasonal strength in the second half, though deposit costs may drift slightly higher as M&T competes to support loan growth. The bank also said it can use funding alternatives if core deposits do not keep pace.

, and management expects seasonal strength in the second half, though deposit costs may drift slightly higher as M&T competes to support loan growth. The bank also said it can use funding alternatives if core deposits do not keep pace. Fee income momentum was strong, supported by trust, wealth, derivatives, Bayview distributions, and growing sub-servicing revenue. Management also said the new residential mortgage sub-servicing win should add about $35 million of revenue in the second half.

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M&T Bank Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $248.39 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $174.76 and a 52-week high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.41.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. M&T Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $672,232.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,024.50. This represents a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,954,000 after buying an additional 103,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $260.00 price target on M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered M&T Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $246.08.

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Key Headlines Impacting M&T Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: M&T Bank beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.32 to $5.35 versus $4.66 expected, with revenue of $2.53 billion above forecasts. The strong quarter was driven by higher interest income, fee income, and trust income. Reuters article

M&T Bank beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.32 to $5.35 versus $4.66 expected, with revenue of $2.53 billion above forecasts. The strong quarter was driven by higher interest income, fee income, and trust income. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts highlighted record earnings, robust net interest margin of about 3.7%, and solid loan growth, especially in commercial and real estate lending, which supports the bank’s outlook. Seeking Alpha article

Management and analysts highlighted record earnings, robust net interest margin of about 3.7%, and solid loan growth, especially in commercial and real estate lending, which supports the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Credit quality improved, with credit losses falling and noninterest income climbing, helping offset rising expenses and reinforcing the view that M&T’s balance sheet remains resilient. Seeking Alpha news

Credit quality improved, with credit losses falling and noninterest income climbing, helping offset rising expenses and reinforcing the view that M&T’s balance sheet remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced quarterly preferred stock dividends, including payouts on Series H, Series J, and Series K preferred shares. This is a routine capital action and is unlikely to be a major driver of the common stock today. PR Newswire article

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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