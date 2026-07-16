MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,514 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,266 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts: Sign Up

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.43. 6,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.01. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. UBS Group cut MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut MTU Aero Engines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised MTU Aero Engines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MTU Aero Engines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTU Aero Engines wasn't on the list.

While MTU Aero Engines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here