Go Pro
→ The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
MTU Aero Engines logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in MTU Aero Engines fell sharply in June, dropping 40.3% to 8,514 shares from 14,266 shares two weeks earlier. That leaves essentially no shares sold short, with a very low short-interest ratio of 0.1 days.
  • The stock traded lower on Thursday, ending at $197.43 after a $2.57 decline, with volume below average. MTUAY remains near its 200-day moving average and has traded between $157.93 and $238.57 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with recent rating changes including downgrades from UBS and Berenberg and upgrades from Kepler and Zacks. MarketBeat says the overall consensus rating is currently Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,514 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,266 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.43. 6,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.01. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. UBS Group cut MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut MTU Aero Engines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised MTU Aero Engines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MTU Aero Engines Right Now?

Before you consider MTU Aero Engines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTU Aero Engines wasn't on the list.

While MTU Aero Engines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Currency Reset
Trump’s New Currency Reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines