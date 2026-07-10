MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.87 and last traded at C$34.31, with a volume of 48787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.74.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$793.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.76 million during the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. MTY Food Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants over 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year.

Further Reading

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