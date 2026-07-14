Mueller Industries (MLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.2660 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

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Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

Mueller Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mueller Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 206,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $14,177,389.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,609,822 shares in the company, valued at $110,506,231.19. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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