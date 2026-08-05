Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $395.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.17%.

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Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 1,371,967 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,946 shares in the company, valued at $631,882.18. This represents a 4.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 398.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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