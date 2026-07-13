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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mullen Group hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$23.46 and ending around C$23.36, up 2.4% on the session.
  • Several analysts raised price targets recently, with two firms upgrading the stock to buy; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average target of C$21.11.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of C$0.20 per share on revenue of C$547.7 million and pays a monthly dividend of C$0.07 per share, yielding about 3.6%.
  • Interested in Mullen Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.46 and last traded at C$23.36, with a volume of 115268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of C$547.70 million for the quarter.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Mullen Group's payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,583. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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