Nabors Industries (NBR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.3022) per share and revenue of $809.2810 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.95. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nabors Industries's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nabors Industries Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:NBR opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Nabors Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Further Reading

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