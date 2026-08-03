Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.67, but opened at $81.72. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $83.7240, with a volume of 37,098 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.32.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.79 million for the quarter. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company's stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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