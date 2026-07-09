NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.72 and traded as low as $46.26. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 25,755 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered NACCO Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on NC

NACCO Industries Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.44.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NACCO Industries's payout ratio is 36.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 362.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1,788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO's coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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