Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 10.8% - Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) shares were down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 3,773,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,304,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

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Key Stories Impacting Nano Nuclear Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NANO Nuclear said the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun formal review activities for its KRONOS MMR construction permit application with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a meaningful regulatory milestone that supports its plan to begin initial construction activities in the second half of 2027. Article Title

NANO Nuclear said the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun formal review activities for its KRONOS MMR construction permit application with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a meaningful regulatory milestone that supports its plan to begin initial construction activities in the second half of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted broader global strategic engagements across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, which suggests it is trying to expand its commercial and government relationships beyond the U.S. Article Title

The company also highlighted broader global strategic engagements across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, which suggests it is trying to expand its commercial and government relationships beyond the U.S. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces pointed to NNE as a potential beneficiary of growing interest in next-generation nuclear, including articles citing favorable analyst views and price targets, which may be helping sentiment. Article Title

Several commentary pieces pointed to NNE as a potential beneficiary of growing interest in next-generation nuclear, including articles citing favorable analyst views and price targets, which may be helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage framed Nano Nuclear versus NuScale Power as an investor debate over two early-stage nuclear names, but emphasized that both still face major commercialization hurdles and remain speculative. Article Title

Market coverage framed Nano Nuclear versus NuScale Power as an investor debate over two early-stage nuclear names, but emphasized that both still face major commercialization hurdles and remain speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage noted the stock is still valued around a developing AI/data-center and microreactor story, with analysts calling the name a “moderate buy” and others flagging challenging valuation, so opinions remain divided. Article Title

Additional coverage noted the stock is still valued around a developing AI/data-center and microreactor story, with analysts calling the name a “moderate buy” and others flagging challenging valuation, so opinions remain divided. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat operational headlines, NNE is still under pressure because it remains an unprofitable pre-commercial company with steep losses and substantial execution risk before any meaningful revenue can arrive. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNE shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 5.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,224,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,416,320. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jaisun Garcha sold 37,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $985,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,600. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,616,981 shares of company stock valued at $43,096,346 in the last three months. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,369 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,058 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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