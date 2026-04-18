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Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Onto Innovation (ONTO), NVE (NVEC) and Nano Dimension (NNDM) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top nanotechnology stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Onto Innovation supplies optical metrology, lithography and process-control tools; NVE produces spintronics-based sensors and couplers; Nano Dimension sells additive manufacturing systems and 3D printers for electronics, polymers and metal/ceramic parts.
  • Nanotechnology stocks span materials, semiconductors, healthcare and energy and can offer high growth potential but carry elevated volatility and risks from long development timelines, regulatory hurdles and technological uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Onto Innovation, NVE, and Nano Dimension are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the research, development, manufacture, or commercialization of nanoscale materials, devices, tools, or processes that exploit unique properties at the nanometer scale. For investors, these stocks often span multiple industries (materials, semiconductors, healthcare, energy) and can offer high growth potential but also elevated volatility and risk due to long development timelines, regulatory hurdles, and technological uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Onto Innovation Right Now?

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

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