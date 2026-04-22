NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.07 and traded as high as $46.45. NAPCO Security Technologies shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 308,820 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.83.

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NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.48.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 24.70%.NAPCO Security Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NAPCO Security Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NAPCO Security Technologies

In other NAPCO Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,256,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,681,867.40. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,779,857 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 824,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 749,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 295,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

Further Reading

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