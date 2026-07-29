Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,863 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $464,594.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,075,492.16. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,419 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $614,329.24.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 782 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $203,703.18.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 482 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $101,456.18.

On Friday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 313 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $64,528.08.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Natera Stock Up 0.6%

NTRA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. 925,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $288.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.65.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 438,857 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $100,538,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Natera by 44.6% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 9,346 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Natera by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,717 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Natera from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here