Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 317 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.99, for a total transaction of $84,952.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,966,298.85. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 478 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $131,077.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $464,594.94.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,419 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $614,329.24.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 782 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total transaction of $203,703.18.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Natera Stock Down 0.2%

NTRA traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,128,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,859. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.85. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.75 and a 1 year high of $288.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $275.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here